Apple Mac mini to get major design revamp, M4 chip, and AI features: Report

Apple is reportedly planning a complete overhaul of its Mac mini. According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming Mac mini model, which is anticipated to launch later this year, will be the smallest desktop computer by the US-based technology giant. The report also stated that Apple is planning to update the entire line of Mac devices with the M4-series chip, for powering its suite of artificial intelligence features that the company calls Apple Intelligence.

As per the report, this year’s Mac mini will be the first major update to the line since 2010. It is anticipated that the next-generation Mac mini will be significantly smaller in size than its predecessor, “approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box.” The next Mac mini is expected to be powered by the M4 line chip. Apple launched the M4 chip alongside the new iPad Pro in May this year, stating that it is an “outrageously powerful chip for AI." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The next generation Mac mini model would reportedly feature an aluminium shell and will be slightly taller than the current generation model. The Bloomberg report also stated that Apple has developed a prototype for the Mac mini that features at least three USB Type-C ports at the back. This is in addition to a power cable connector and an HDMI port for connecting it to a display.

Mac mini is not the only device getting the M4 this year. According to the report, Apple is working on new versions of MacBook Pro and iMac with chips from the latest M4 series, which could be unveiled later this year. M4 powered MacBook Air is also said to be in development and could launch in spring next year. Updated versions of Mac Pro and Mac Studio are reportedly scheduled for mid 2025.

If true, this will be the first time that Apple will be putting chips from the same generation of Apple Silicon on all of its Mac devices. There have also been reports that Apple is planning to do the same with its next generation iPhone 16 series. It is said that all iPhone 16 models would be powered by a new A18 series processor, with the chips powering the Pro models getting A18 Pro branding.