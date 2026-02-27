NTT DATA, Ericsson join hands to scale pvt 5G, AI adoption for enterprises

NTT DATA, a global provider of AI, digital business and technology services, and Ericsson, a telecom equipment company, on Friday announced a multi-year partnership to drive enterprise adoption of private 5G and unlock advanced edge AI and physical AI use cases.

The partnership will enable AI-driven, outcome-focused transformation, as organisations look to embed intelligence at the edge across global operations, according to a release.

By combining Ericsson's private 5G and Edge platforms with NTT DATA's full-stack enterprise network services, wireless network expertise, IT/OT security and managed services, the companies aim to deliver industry-ready solutions that help enterprises deploy private 5G networks and deliver business outcomes.

The partnership focuses on four areas of priority including global private 5G managed services. Under this NTT DATA will act as Ericsson's global system integration and managed services provider, delivering private 5G as a fully managed service with consistent architecture, operations and security worldwide. Further, NTT DATA Edge AI agents will run on Ericsson's enterprise Edge platforms, enabling real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making where data is generated. "The companies will deliver proven private 5G, edge AI and physical AI use cases across manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, energy, transportation and smart cities, helping enterprises accelerate deployment and realize measurable return on investment," it said.