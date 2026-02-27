Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Technology / Tech News / NTT DATA, Ericsson join hands to scale pvt 5G, AI adoption for enterprises

NTT DATA, Ericsson join hands to scale pvt 5G, AI adoption for enterprises

Under this NTT DATA will act as Ericsson's global system integration and managed services provider, delivering private 5G as fully managed service with consistent architecture, operations and security

NTT DATA
NTT DATA Edge AI agents will run on Ericsson's enterprise Edge platforms, enabling real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making | Image: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

NTT DATA, a global provider of AI, digital business and technology services, and Ericsson, a telecom equipment company, on Friday announced a multi-year partnership to drive enterprise adoption of private 5G and unlock advanced edge AI and physical AI use cases.

The partnership will enable AI-driven, outcome-focused transformation, as organisations look to embed intelligence at the edge across global operations, according to a release.

By combining Ericsson's private 5G and Edge platforms with NTT DATA's full-stack enterprise network services, wireless network expertise, IT/OT security and managed services, the companies aim to deliver industry-ready solutions that help enterprises deploy private 5G networks and deliver business outcomes.

The partnership focuses on four areas of priority including global private 5G managed services. Under this NTT DATA will act as Ericsson's global system integration and managed services provider, delivering private 5G as a fully managed service with consistent architecture, operations and security worldwide.

Further, NTT DATA Edge AI agents will run on Ericsson's enterprise Edge platforms, enabling real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making where data is generated.

"The companies will deliver proven private 5G, edge AI and physical AI use cases across manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, energy, transportation and smart cities, helping enterprises accelerate deployment and realize measurable return on investment," it said.

Joint sales, marketing and delivery will give enterprises a single, consistent path to deployment, reduce vendor complexity and speed time to value, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google rolls out live location sharing in Messages app: Here's how it works

Google launches Nano Banana 2 for faster image generation, more: What's new

Instagram to notify parents of teen self-harm searches online: How it works

Microsoft unveils agentic 'Copilot Tasks' for executing tasks in background

Nothing Headphone (a) to launch beside Phone 4a on March 5: What to expect

Topics :NTT Data ServicesEricssonEricsson 5G network5G technology

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story