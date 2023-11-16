Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 users in India: Details

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 users in India: Details

The company has not yet confirmed the OxygenOS 14 roll-out plan for other eligible OnePlus devices but a stable update is expected in the coming weeks

Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Chinese electronic brand OnePlus has announced that its Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 operating software has started rolling out to OnePlus 11 smartphone users in India. 

In a community post, OnePlus stated that the stable update for the new OS will first be pushed to users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta versions of the software. After the beta testers receive the full update, the company will start rolling out the OS update to regular OnePlus 11 users. 

The company has not yet confirmed the OxygenOS 14 roll-out plan for other eligible OnePlus devices, but a stable update is expected in the coming weeks.

OnePlus recommends that users have at least a 30 per cent battery charge and a minimum of 5GB storage space on the device before installing the update.

OxygenOS 14 was unveiled back in September with performance upgrades, enhanced UI design, new ringtones, and more. Below are the details on what is coming to OnePlus smartphones with the OxygenOS 14:

OxygenOS 14: What is new

OnePlus said the OxygenOS 14 would debut its Trinity Engine 1, a new platform for system-wide performance boost. According to OnePlus, the new platform would bring its Vita (Vitalisation) enhancements to the CPU, RAM, and ROM. It would allow OnePlus to optimise smartphones’ internal resources to boost performance without compromising on battery life.

The new OS update will also include HyperRendering, HyperTouch, and HyperBoost technologies, which will generate better in-game graphics, ensure precise touch control, and arrange AI-based graphics elements.

OnePlus said OxygenOS 14 will also get new privacy features, including photo management permissions that restrict apps from accessing media directly. When this feature is enabled, apps must request authorisation through a pop-up window to access photos and videos. OxygenOS 14 will also bring new UI features, such as Aquamorphic Design 2.0, for new transition effects, animations, music, and colour systems. The new update will also bring Fluid Cloud, which will present notifications within bubbles, capsules, and panels.

OnePlus has also added a new File Dock feature that allows users to share information through the Dock or other applications using gestures.

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

