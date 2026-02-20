Perplexity set to release Comet AI browser for iPhones on March 11: Details

Perplexity’s AI browser Comet is set to arrive for iPhone users next month. As per the official listing of Comet on the Apple App Store, the application will be available for users starting March 11. Currently, a “Get” button is visible on the app listing on the Apple App Store. The app listing features pictures revealing how the Comet AI browser will look on iPhones.

For now, Comet is available for Mac, Windows, and Android. Notably, the AI browser was released by Perplexity for Android users last year in November, and now it is set to make its debut on iPhone soon.

ALSO READ: Realme launches P4 Lite with 6300mAh battery in India: Check price, specs Perplexity’s Comet AI browser: Features As per the images, Comet shifts browsing from simple page viewing to a more interactive, dialogue-driven experience. According to Perplexity, it brings everything into a single interface that understands what the user is trying to do, cutting down the need to jump between multiple tabs or separate apps. It can handle entire browsing sessions, helping organise tasks, simplify workflows and reduce interruptions, including ads. The browser is positioned as being useful for comparing products, conducting research or working through more complicated queries. A side-panel assistant can generate page summaries, respond to questions and carry out actions such as booking hotels, sending emails or completing online purchases.