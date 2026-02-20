Realme launches P4 Lite with 6300mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

Friday, February 20, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Powered by the UNISOC T7250 Processor, Realme P4 Lite packs a 6300mAh battery and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Realme has launched the P4 Lite smartphone in India, expanding the existing P4 series. Powered by the UNISOC T7250 Processor, the Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 6300mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with AI-powered features such as AI call Noise Reduction 2.0, AI boost and more.

Realme P4 Lite: Price and Availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • Colours: Sea Blue, Beach Gold, Obsidian Black
Realme said that the P4 Lite smartphone will be available from February 24 through Realme’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can availa  Rs 1000 discount. Additionally, they can get a Rs 1000 coupon discount. 
 

Realme P4 Lite: Details

The Realme P4 Lite  runs on Android 15-based Realme UI. The Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate and up to 563 nits of peak brightness.
Realme P4 Lite is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone features a 13MP main sensor with Night Mode. At the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. Realme is also bundling AI tools like Circle to Search and image editing features such as object removal and face enhancement.
 
The Realme P4 Lite packs a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi for connectivity. The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water.
Realme P4 Lite: Specifications
  • Display: 6.74-inch HD+ display, up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 563 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Unisoc T7250
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP main sensor with Night Mode
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6,300mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired, 6W reverse wireless 
  • Software: Android 15-based Realme UI
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi
  • Durability: IP54 rating (dust and water resistant)
  • Thickness: 7.94mm
  • Weighs: 201g

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

