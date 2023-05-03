Reliance launched first VR headset, JioDive: Check price, features & more



The JioDIve headset comes at the right time to allow IPL fans to view matches in a 360-degree view on a virtual hundred-inch screen. Jio never misses a chance to surprise its users, this time Jio launched its first Virtual Reality headset in the country, called JioDive.



Jio aims to give its users the experience of mixed reality to its users. This comes following the news of JioGlass, the more advanced version of Jio's virtual reality headset. The JioDive is a smartphone-based VR headset that works with the Jio cinema app and allows users to experience a match in different camera angles and in multiple languages.

What's the price of JioDive? The Jio VR headset JioDive comes at an affordable price of Rs 1299. All interested users can purchase JioDive from Jio Mart, which is available in a black colour variant.

If you are a Paytm user, you can save Rs 500 by making a payment through the Paytm wallet, and users can even claim a discount of Rs 100 on purchasing anything about 500 from the platform. JioDive Features



The headset also takes care of adjustable lenses with centre and side wheels for sharper images and optical comfort. The JioDive is available for Jio users, and experience the TATA IPL on a Jio Cinema on a 100-inch virtual screen. The headset supports Android and iOS with a display size between 4.7 inches to 6.7 inches. And the VR headset is compatible with Android 9 or above or iOS 15 or above.

How to use JioDive? It's not rocket science to use JioDive. One just needs to install the JioImmerse app on their phone and scan the QR code on the headset box. Then log in to the JioImmerse app. Here select the JioDive app and click on the "Watch on JioDive" option.

You are all set to experience mixed reality, just place the smartphone between the smartphone clip and lenses. Users can adjust the screen and strap before using the device.