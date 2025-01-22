Samsung launches Galaxy S25 series, debuts multimodal AI with One UI 7

Samsung has introduced its Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones . Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S25 series includes three models: Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. These smartphones also debut Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 platform, introducing Galaxy AI features that the company describes as delivering "the most natural and context-aware mobile experience."

"Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What is new

One UI 7 and Galaxy AI

The Galaxy S25 series models are the first smartphones to come with One UI 7 . Samsung states that the new user interface is the company's first AI-driven platform, designed to provide intuitive control and a personalised mobile experience. The platform integrates AI agents with multimodal capabilities, enabling the smartphones to interpret text, speech, images, and videos, facilitating more natural user interactions. The devices also allow users to perform "actionable searches" with context-aware suggestions for their next actions.

Highlighting AI-powered features, Samsung said that the Galaxy S25 series brings a range of upgrades to existing Galaxy AI tools such as Google's Circle to Search, Call Transcript, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist, designed to enhance communication, productivity, and creativity.

The series also features a "Personal Data Engine" that enables personalised AI features while keeping users' data secure. Additionally, the new smartphones incorporate post-quantum cryptography to protect user data against potential risks from quantum computing advancements.

Hardware