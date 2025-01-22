Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Google wins UK ruling blocking Russian fine worth more than world GDP

Google wins UK ruling blocking Russian fine worth more than world GDP

Russian firms' $125 nonillion penalty blocked as Google challenges enforcement

Google
Google (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Upmanyu Trivedi 
Alphabet Inc.’s Google won a UK court ruling to block Russian media firms from seizing the tech giant’s global assets to recover Russian court-imposed fines that have now accrued interest equal to many times more than the world’s economy combined.
Google sought protection in the UK and the US courts last year to stop enforcement of Russian fines after it blocked YouTube channels of three media groups, controlled or owned by sanctioned individuals. The Russian court asked Google to reinstate the channels or face a hefty penalty that doubles every week, the judge said in the decision. 
 
A recent estimate pegged the penalties at $125 nonillion, a nonillion being a 1 followed by 30 zeros, according to the ruling. Google’s market capitalization is $2.4 trillion, while according to the World Bank the world’s GDP was just over $106 trillion at the end of 2023.
 
The case became a prime example of how multinational companies are finding themselves exposed to the Russian legal system and courts across the world are caught in conflict with each other — especially so since the large scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian media companies, including one that runs RT TV channels, launched cases in several countries including South Africa, Spain and Vietnam.  
“From around late 2023, a coordinated strategy of foreign enforcement was initiated,” the judge said in the ruling blocking the enforcement of the penalty.
 
While cases in other countries remain at early stage, a South African court froze Google’s local trademarks and shares, an order that was later put on hold.
 
“For years, Russian courts have levied unprecedented fines and arbitrary legal penalties against Google in an attempt to limit access to information on our services and as punishment for our compliance with international sanctions against Russian individuals and organizations,” a Google spokesperson said.

Also Read

CM Naidu pitches Visakhapatnam for Google's chip centre, green energy hub

Google to make fresh investment over $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Indonesia fines Google $12.4 mn for anti-competitive play billing practices

Google, Meta, JioStar India's top media and entertainment companies

 
Lawyers for the three Russian companies — Nao Tsargrad Media, No Fond Pravoslavnogo Televideniya and Ano TV-Novosti — did not immediately comment on the ruling. Google curtailed their free speech and the penalties were meant to enforce court’s orders to reinstate the YouTube channels, their lawyer previously said. 
 
“I can not even pronounce this figure, but it is likely full of symbolism,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to reporters in October. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anthropic CEO sceptical of OpenAI's $500 billion 'Stargate' venture funding

ChatGPT data removal would breach US legal norms: OpenAI to India court

US' Stargate: Will India be able to tap into a $500 billion opportunity?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

'My kid is never gonna grow up being smarter than AI': OpenAI's Sam Altman

Topics :GoogleRussiaUK

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story