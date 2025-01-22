Will the $500 bn Startgate Infra AI project be an opportunity for India?

The AI world witnessed significant activity as President Donald Trump announced the creation of Stargate, a company that will build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the United States. An investment of $500 billion over the next four years will be led by OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank, and MGX.

These firms will deploy $100 billion immediately, according to a statement from OpenAI. This infrastructure aims to secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States, and generate substantial economic benefits globally. The project is expected to support the re-industrialisation of the United States while providing strategic capabilities to protect the national security of America and its allies.

SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank taking financial responsibility and OpenAI assuming operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will serve as chairman.

“Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners. The buildout is underway, starting in Texas, and we are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalise definitive agreements,” said OpenAI in its statement.

The announcement has generated both excitement and concern within the Indian AI community. While many are optimistic, viewing this as an opportunity for India, which is globally recognised for its AI talent, others are apprehensive about the potential for an AI arms race among nations.

Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), said this moment presents an opportunity for India to accelerate its AI ambitions by deepening partnerships with the United States. “By leveraging India’s role in ICET and IPEF, co-developing cutting-edge technologies, and scaling domestic capabilities, India could conceptualise and implement its own large-scale initiatives to strengthen the AI ecosystem,” he noted.

“Major companies supporting this initiative—such as Nvidia, Arm, Microsoft, SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI—already have a significant presence in India and actively utilise Indian talent. This creates avenues for Indian professionals to gain exposure and contribute to such a monumental project, further enhancing their expertise in advanced AI technologies,” he added.

Meanwhile, many companies have raised concerns over the Biden administration’s recent "Export Control of AI Diffusion/Chips" policy. “There is cautious optimism that the incoming Trump administration might consider industry feedback during the 120-day review period and adopt a more relaxed stance on AI export controls, particularly toward India and other strategic partners,” Chandak said.

“This highlights the critical role of AI in shaping the global economy. Such initiatives not only accelerate technological innovation but also foster international collaboration, encouraging nations like India to prioritise similar visionary projects. At Findability Sciences, we view this as a pivotal moment to leverage AI for solving complex challenges and creating sustainable value worldwide,” said Anand Mahurkar, founder and chief executive officer of Findability Sciences.

The $500 billion Stargate project, which focuses on building physical and virtual infrastructure for AI in the United States, is expected to create transformative impacts across various sectors. While its primary goal is to solidify U.S. leadership in the AI ecosystem, it also presents opportunities for India to benefit from these developments.

Some experts emphasised that it is time for the Indian government to act decisively in building AI infrastructure in the country.

Ajai Chowdhry, founder of HCL and chairman of EPIC Foundation and MGB National Quantum Mission of India, called for the creation of an AI doctrine for India. “This shows serious intent to take strong control of AI, in addition to the U.S. owning most large language models (LLMs). We appear to be heading towards the weaponisation of technology. For strategic autonomy, we must create our own AI doctrine and exercise stronger control over our data. Additionally, we need to develop domestic hardware for data centres, as it will become increasingly challenging to protect our data. The government and industry must collaborate to formulate an AI strategy. What worked yesterday is no longer valid. It must be treated as an emergency,” he stated.