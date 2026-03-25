Strategic M&As start to dominate India's deep-tech exit landscape

Bhagia expects that, over time, as the ecosystem matures, domestic IPOs will become a more viable route. The VC firm has allocated roughly 30 per cent of its deployed capital to deep-tech startups.
Manu Iyer, managing partner at Bluehill.VC, also believes that large deep-tech exits will be driven by M&As. “We expect the largest deep-tech exits to be driven primarily by strategic M&A and cross-border acquisitions, supplemented by a maturing domestic IPO market.” Bluehill, which is currently deploying from its Rs 350 crore pure-play deep-tech fund has invested in companies including Ethereal Exploration Guild, Zebu Intelligent Systems, Helex Bio, Sophrosyne Technologies, and OptoML.