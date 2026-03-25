Strategic M&As start to dominate India's deep-tech exit landscape

Inntot, which provides solutions for digital media receivers, is a prime example of the kind of strategic M&As that are finding favour in the deep-tech space. The Unicorn India Ventures (UIV)-backed company was acquired by Visteon, a US-based advanced mobility firm that is also a Fortune 500 company. Inntot founder and managing director Anil Joshi said the acquisition was mainly because of the IP they created and that it provided a meaningful exit.

“Earlier, deep-tech faced challenges, largely due to the limited number of companies and a lack of focus on intellectual property. But the kind of companies and IP India is now producing is cutting-edge, and investors are taking them seriously. We are currently in talks for an exit from one deep-tech investment, and once it goes through, it is expected to deliver a five-fold return,” Joshi said.