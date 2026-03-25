OpenAI hires JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Asia-Pacific operations

By Newley Purnell

OpenAI is tapping Kiran Mani, the chief executive officer of Indian streaming platform JioStar, for a newly created role leading its Asia-Pacific operations.

Mani will take up the position of managing director for the region in June, relocating to the ChatGPT maker’s Singapore office and reporting to Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the move. Mani couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

OpenAI is in a race against rivals such as Anthropic PBC and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to capture users, with populous markets across Asia holding significant promise. India, with more than 1.4 billion people, is a key country for the company.