The Witcher 4 confirmed for 2028 as CD Projekt unveils Gamescom plans

CD Projekt has confirmed that The Witcher 4 is targeting a 2028 release, giving the next mainline game in the series its first official launch window. The gaming studio's joint CEO Michał Nowakowski confirmed the target in a video released ahead of Gamescom 2026, while also saying that the game will not be shown at the event.

The studio has not announced a specific release date for The Witcher 4. More than 500 developers are currently working on the game, according to Nowakowski. He said the title will feature a large open world, action-focused gameplay and a story centred on a new chapter in the Witcher saga.

What to expect from The Witcher 4 The Witcher 4 will be the next mainline entry after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and will begin a new saga with Ciri as the protagonist. CD Projekt's official description says it is a single-player, open-world role-playing game set in a dark-fantasy world. ALSO READ: Xiaomi develops its own AI mobile chip in challenge to Qualcomm, MediaTek The game is being developed in-house using Unreal Engine 5. CD Projekt has also previously shown a technical demonstration of the game running on the engine, although that demonstration was not presented as actual gameplay from the finished title.

The studio has said that the game will take players beyond the locations seen in earlier Witcher games, including the northern region of Kovir. Ciri's role also marks a shift from Geralt of Rivia, who was the playable protagonist of The Witcher 3 and its two previous main expansions. The Witcher 4 will skip Gamescom While The Witcher 4 will not be part of CD Projekt's Gamescom presentation, another Witcher game will take the spotlight. The studio is preparing to showcase The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Songs of the Past, a new expansion for the 2015 game. The expansion is scheduled to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will return players to the role of Geralt of Rivia for a new adventure and is being co-developed by CD Projekt and Fool's Theory, a studio whose developers previously worked on The Witcher 3.