Gold falls ₹965 after firm start, silver gains ₹923 as global prices rise

Weak jobs data provided support to gold and silver in the global market, while domestic bullion prices showed a mixed trend. Gold fell after a firm start, while silver retained its gains.

On Monday, October 5, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,170 per ounce, while silver was trading near $61.60 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,49,450 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,26,800 per kg.

Gold falls after firm start

Gold futures opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹807 higher at ₹1,51,197 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,50,390.

However, at the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹965 lower at ₹1,49,425.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver gains

Silver futures opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹23 higher at ₹2,25,900 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,25,877.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹923 higher at ₹2,26,800.

Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver rise in global market

Gold and silver futures were trading higher in the international market.

On Comex, gold opened at $4,169.40 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,162.30. At the time of writing, it was trading $9.80 higher at $4,172.10 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.

Comex silver futures opened at $60.70 per ounce. The previous closing price was $60.41. At the time of writing, silver was trading $1.16 higher at $61.57 per ounce.

Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Levels to watch

According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold has support near ₹1,49,570. A sustained fall below this level could take prices towards ₹1,48,750.

On the upside, resistance is seen near ₹1,50,975. A decisive move above this level could take gold towards ₹1,51,560.

Silver has support near ₹2,24,295. A fall below this level could take prices towards ₹2,22,715.

On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹2,27,175. A sustained move above this level could take silver towards ₹2,28,475.

MCX, Comex prices