To cut a web of frauds, India needs to strengthen security systems

Despite know-your-customer (KYC) norms, cheats appear to have access to dormant or intermediary bank accounts. Such intermediary bank accounts, also known as money mules, are used to siphon off funds from victims. In some cases, individuals rent their account for a minor commission to facilitate movement of stolen funds.
Wriju said strengthening the know-your-business (KYB) process and implementing third party audits to check merchant systems would help prevent fraud. “The KYB process may not only convey if an entity exists or not, but also show who are the shareholders or beneficiaries of an entity. As a result, you can find out if there is a disconnect between what they’re selling versus what they claim to be. When a lot of payment players on-boarded merchants, they did not implement due diligence on the nature of business, which is a basic exercise,” he said.
Strengthen security
Investments in cybersecurity and safeguarding user data will be necessary to curtail cybercrimes. Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer of National Payments Corporation of India, last week acknowledged the threat of frauds arising out of cybersecurity breach as a serious one. Firms must strengthen their systems by investing in cybersecurity systems and procedures.
“The threat of cyber frauds is very real. I have heard that firms operating in the financial services space should invest close to 25 per cent of their information technology (IT) spends towards cyber and information security. Currently, that contribution may be around 10 per cent,” he said at a panel discussion in Mumbai.
“Apart from thinking about IT budgets, companies need to invest in technology that prevents data leaks, segregates personal data from non-personal ones, and adds layers of security on top of it in order to secure the same,” said Ray.
Experts Business Standard spoke to believe the pace of digital adoption in the country has outperformed awareness.
“At some point of time, we have to figure out how to manage this cyber fraud menace. The problem is we have grown so fast in technology without there being remedial measures,” said Prashanth Shivadass, partner at law firm Shivadass & Shivadass Law Chambers.
The fightback
- Cybercrimes include job fraud, Ponzi schemes, illegal lending apps, blackmail
- National portal has got more than 3 mn cybercrime complaints to date
- Authorities have blocked 2,800 URLs, 595 mobile apps
- Claim to have saved more than Rs 1,100 cr for fraud victimsData source: Home Ministry
