Home / Technology / Tech News / AI can reshape social-economic landscape of nations: Kumar Mangalam Birla

AI can reshape social-economic landscape of nations: Kumar Mangalam Birla

He emphasised the need to build on AI and use its potential for enhancing healthcare, agriculture, education, and other segments

Kumar Mangalam Birla
BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Emphasising the need to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in businesses and for policy developments, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said that interconnections with AI could prove to be a lever in re-imagining India.

'AI now seems to be poised to be the next frontier for both corporations and nations. We are still scratching the surface on what it means for business and for the nation. The process of unlocking the full power of AI is probably going to be the most fascinating evolution of the coming decade,' said Birla.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


He emphasised the need to build on AI and use its potential for enhancing healthcare, agriculture, education, and other segments.

'AI can fundamentally reshape the socio-economic landscape of nations... the faster we embrace AI, the sooner we open the doors to a re-imagined India.'

Addressing the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society’s summit in Mumbai, he said, 'Imagine AI-powered audits where the biggest challenge for you (CAs) is not balancing the books but convincing the AI that every single coffee purchase was indeed a necessary business expense. Maybe in the future, one of the more important skills for us will be to negotiate tax deductions with an AI.'

Birla also commended India’s work towards digitisation in fields of payments, data management, and commerce, amongst others.

For India’s leap in the future, Birla coined the acronym SWADES, where the focus is on sustainability, women empowerment, AI, digitisation, entrepreneurship and synergy between government, regulators, businesses and public.

Advocating for more women participation in the workforce, Birla said that 'India deserved this double engine for growth'.

Further, he reiterated India's growth story through the rising aspirational middle class in the country.

'This is India’s moment. This decade, we are poised to grow at 7 per cent annually on average. Even a conservative 6 per cent growth here on will take our GDP to $26 trillion in 25 years, making India the third-largest economy of the world. The run-up from now to then will be transformational—incomes are rising, pulling millions out of poverty into an aspirational middle class that will serve as an engine of household consumption,' he added.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Stock of this smallcap cement company has zoomed 64% in one month

Articul8: Here is everything about Intel's enterprise-focused GenAI company

Software giant Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots

Vivo X100 series set to launch in India at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Tier-2, 3 cities lead India's local services search in 2023: Justdial

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyKumar Mangalam BirlaAditya Birla

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story