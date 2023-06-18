Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

Streaming platform Twitch has announced a new programme 'Partner Plus' which will help streamers to make more money who meet the qualification criteria

IANS San Francisco
Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 5:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Streaming platform Twitch has announced a new programme 'Partner Plus' which will help streamers to make more money who meet the qualification criteria.

"This new Partner Program benefit will offer 70 per cent share on net subscription revenue to streamers who meet the qualification criteria," the company said in a blogpost.

Streamers in the new programme will receive a 70/30 revenue share on net subscription revenue -- money from recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions -- for 12 months and up to $1,00,000.

For three consecutive months, streamers must maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions in order to be eligible.

"Once that happens, Partners will be automatically enrolled for the next 12 months, even if you dip below the subscription threshold during the 12-month period," the company said.

The new programme will be launched on October 1.

"Streamers that meet the qualification criteria in July, August, and September will be enrolled in the programme and notified in October," it added.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the streaming platform introduced an "Experiments" page which shows everyone which experiments the company is working on.

--IANS

aj/prw/dpb

Also Read

Twitch outage: Streaming platform resolves issues impacting its services

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

New Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition, 2GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: Packs quite a punch in slender form factor

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Twitter video app for Smart TVs is coming soon, says owner Elon Musk

June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform were cyberattacks: Microsoft

Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps: Report

Not negotiating on 3rd-party app charges: Reddit CEO despite protest

Weekend Bites: Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen in the AI of the storm

Topics :moneySocial media appsstreaming services

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 5:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story