Unstructured data is an opportunity for enterprises, says Andi Gutmans

There are two dimensions. The first is how do you make sure all your data is actually accessible by agents. If you think about data estates [places a company keeps its digital information], there is a bunch of it in Databricks or SAP applications. Solving that for customers is actually a pretty important piece to have a starting point where they can be successful, including getting to the context. If you don’t have access to all the data, you can’t build the context for it. The hard part here is we also have to make sure that legal contracts and images can also participate in this borderless lakehouse. The second part is for the agent to understand the business and which data to access. And once we are able to see all the data, we can build that context. This is because enterprise data is too expensive for agents to process from scratch. This is where building up the right knowledge really helps; it tells the agents which database they should go to.