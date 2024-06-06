Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X Fold 3 Pro set to launch in India at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, more

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and feature Google Gemini AI-powered features such as text summarisation and audio transcription

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Vivo is set to launch its maiden foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, on June 6. Scheduled for 12 pm, the event will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the event through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

In a run up to the launch, Vivo had unveiled some of the specification details of the upcoming X Fold 3 Pro smartphone. Moreover, the company listed some of the artificial intelligence features, which it will bring in partnership with Google. The Vivo X Fold 3 will be powered by Gemini AI for text summarisation, voice transcription, and more. Additionally, the company on its website has confirmed that the upcoming foldable smartphone will get a flagship-inspired camera system featuring Zeiss optics.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Details

According to the information on the listing page, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone will feature a camera system with Zeiss optics which is inspired by the company’s flagship smartphones in the X-series line. The company has also claimed that the X Fold3 Pro would be India's slimmest and lightweight foldable smartphone – measuring 11.2mm when folded while weighing 236g.

According to Vivo, the smartphone would present a main screen of 8.03-inch of a peak brightness level of 4500 nits, when unfolded. The company said that the hinge on the smartphone has been certified by TUV Rheinland for up to 5,00,000 foldings, ensuring reliability.

However, the most notable inclusion would be Google’s Gemini powered artificial intelligence tools. Vivo said that the smartphone will offer “AI Note Assist” for text summarisation, “AI Transcript Assist” for voice notes transcriptions, and “AI Screen Translation” for translating the text on the display to another preferred language.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Expected specification

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone is already available in the company’s home country and the Indian version of the smartphone is expected to be along the same line as the Chinese variant. Here are the specification details of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro:

  • Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED (4:3.55 aspect ratio), 2480 × 2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED (21.1:9 aspect ratio), 2748 × 1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS4.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 64MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5700mAh (dual 2850mAh)
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Launch event livestream

 

Topics :VivoFoldable devicesChinese smartphone

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

