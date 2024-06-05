Home / Technology / Tech News / Cisco launches $1 bn AI investment fund to develop reliable solutions

Cisco launches $1 bn AI investment fund to develop reliable solutions

Cisco has already allocated nearly $200 million from the fund, in Cohere, Mistral AI, and Scale AI

artificial intelligence machine learning
Cisco said it will collaborate with AI companies to co-innovate and offer a range of AI solutions, positioning itself as an agnostic provider and platform player to serve its global customer base with diverse options. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cisco Investments, the corporate venture investment arm of Cisco, has launched a $1 billion global AI investment fund to drive the development of secure and reliable AI solutions.

Cisco has already allocated nearly $200 million from the fund, in Cohere, Mistral AI, and Scale AI.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We believe we are well positioned to be the best strategic partner for our customers in the AI era as they look to build, secure, and power AI. In addition to building essential technology to connect, secure and advance AI, Cisco is committed to investing in the broader AI ecosystem to more effectively meet our customers' needs," Mark Patterson, Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco, said.

Cisco said it will collaborate with AI companies to co-innovate and offer a range of AI solutions, positioning itself as an agnostic provider and platform player to serve its global customer base with diverse options.

Also Read

Tech CEO of 19 firm gets 6-year sentence in US for counterfeit Cisco sales

Arm processors: What they are and why they are gaining ground in PC segment

Cisco latest firm to announce job cuts; 2024 tech layoff tally hits 35,000

Only 4% of firms in India have 'maturity' to tackle cyber threats: Cisco

Hackers subverted security devices to spy on governments, says Cisco

Apple forges partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS

Tech wrap Jun 5: OnePlus community sale, OPPO AI features, iOS18 beta, more

Realme launches Narzo N63 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Aye Finance adopts 'phygital strategy' to revolutionise credit underwriting

Fintech firm Fibe raises $90 mn in funding round led by TR Capital

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCiscoTechnology

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story