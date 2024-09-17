Apple has begun rolling out watchOS 11 to eligible Apple Watches, alongside the iOS 18 update for iPhones. The new operating system introduces several features, most notably Sleep Apnea detection. While the Apple Watch Series 10 will come with watchOS 11 pre-installed, the platform upgrade also brings Sleep Apnea detection to select older-generation models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple’s Sleep Apnea detection feature for eligible Apple Watches uses sleep tracking data collected over 10 nights within a 30-day period to determine if the user has the condition. Sleep Apnea causes a person to momentarily stop breathing during sleep, increasing the risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and other health-related conditions. The detection feature employs an accelerometer on the Apple Watch to monitor wrist movements associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns.

Apple stated that the feature can notify users if it identifies signs of sleep apnea. Notifications include the time period when potential sleep apnea occurred, as well as a PDF providing three months of breathing disturbance data, which is crucial for seeking a formal diagnosis from a healthcare provider.

While Sleep Apnea detection is part of watchOS 11, it is only available on the Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and the newly launched Watch Series 10. Older generation models receiving the new OS update will not have access to this feature.

watchOS 11: Details and features

The new operating system for Apple Watches brings several features, including a new Training Load metric that compares workout intensity and duration with previous sessions, allowing users to assess their body strain. Activity Rings on the Apple Watch can now be paused for a set duration, enabling users to take breaks. Additionally, there is a new Vitals app that provides users with a daily health status overview, including overnight health metrics at a glance.

Other notable features include enhanced support during pregnancy, a more personalised Smart Stack, new watch faces, a Translate app for the Watch, and the ability to scroll through any app using a double tap gesture on supported models.

watchOS 11 is available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later models and requires an iPhone Xs or later running on iOS 18.