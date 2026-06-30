WhatsApp introduces username: What is it, how it works, and how to reserve

WhatsApp has started rolling out reservations for usernames, a feature that will let users connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. While the username system is not yet live, users in eligible regions can begin reserving a unique username ahead of the broader rollout planned later this year. The feature is aimed at giving users another way to start conversations while keeping their phone numbers private.

How it works

Currently, a phone number is required to connect with someone on WhatsApp . Once usernames are available, users can choose to share a unique username instead when initiating conversations. The platform says there will be no public directory or username suggestions, meaning someone will need to know the exact username to contact another user for the first time.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's journey: From status app to world's default messaging service WhatsApp is also introducing an optional "username key". If enabled, anyone messaging a user for the first time through their username will need to enter this key before a conversation can begin. Will you still need a phone number? A phone number will still be required to create and use a WhatsApp account. The username does not replace the phone number for account registration. Instead, it provides an alternative way to connect with new contacts without revealing the number during the first interaction. Users can also change or remove their username at any time.