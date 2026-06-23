WhatsApp's journey: From status app to world's default messaging service

The idea of sending a text message and receiving an instant reply once seemed extraordinary. Sending multimedia elements in chats on cheap data through an app appeared almost unimaginable.

WhatsApp changed that.

Over a decade and a half since its launch, WhatsApp has transformed into an essential communications service. Now, Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has appointed Cred founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp's global head.

Here's a look at how WhatsApp became one of the world's most widely used communication platforms, connecting more than 3 billion users across countries, languages and devices.

WhatsApp replaced SMS for much of the world

The beginning: A status app, not a messaging platform WhatsApp was founded in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton, former Yahoo employees who saw an opportunity in the emerging smartphone era. According to an interview published in WIRED magazine in 2014, Koum became interested in developing an app after Apple's App Store demonstrated how software could be distributed directly to consumers. The name "WhatsApp" was a play on the phrase "What's up". The first version of the app was not intended to be a messaging platform. Instead, it allowed users to post short status updates that could be viewed by people in their contact list. Users could indicate whether they were available, in a meeting, at work or otherwise occupied.

The push notification moment The app's first major turning point came unexpectedly. Early versions of WhatsApp reportedly suffered from technical issues and struggled to gain traction. The breakthrough arrived when Apple introduced push notifications, allowing applications to alert users when activity occurred. Once WhatsApp could notify users when a contact updated a status, people began using the feature as a form of direct communication. What started as passive status-sharing gradually evolved into active conversations. The shift actually opened a larger opportunity. Rather than serving primarily as a digital noticeboard, WhatsApp could become a real-time messaging service. The company soon adapted the product, turning it into a tool for instant mobile communication.

Why WhatsApp worked WhatsApp's success was rooted in its simplicity. Unlike many internet services of the time, users did not need to create a separate username or build a new social network from scratch. A phone number served as a user's identity, while the existing contacts stored on a phone automatically became the network. The interface was intentionally straightforward. Users could install the app and begin communicating almost immediately. WhatsApp worked across multiple mobile operating systems. At a time when smartphone users were divided among Apple's iPhone, BlackBerry, Nokia and Android devices, the app offered a common communication layer that functioned regardless of platform.

In many markets, it also proved cheaper than SMS. Messages were transmitted using internet data rather than traditional texting networks, reducing costs for users who frequently communicated across regions and countries. To put simply, the major factor was the fact that WhatsApp did not ask users to build a new network. It turned the phonebook they already had into a messaging network. The mobile internet wave WhatsApp's rise coincided with broader changes in the mobile industry. The late 2000s and early 2010s saw rapid smartphone adoption across both developed and emerging economies. Mobile internet access became increasingly affordable, while app stores made software easier to discover and install.

At the same time, SMS remained expensive in many countries. Cross-border texting often carried additional charges, and message limits were common. WhatsApp offered an alternative. Users could send messages through mobile data or Wi-Fi, regardless of whether the recipient was in the same city or on another continent. This proposition resonated strongly in markets such as India, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico, where cost-sensitive consumers were rapidly coming online. For millions of users, WhatsApp became their primary communication tool rather than a supplementary application. From app-store hit to global default As more people joined WhatsApp, the service became increasingly valuable.

The network effect was straightforward: every new user expanded the number of people who could be reached through the platform. Group chats further increased engagement by allowing families, friends, colleagues and communities to communicate in shared spaces. The introduction of photo sharing, videos and voice notes made the service more versatile than traditional SMS. Over time, WhatsApp became a platform through which users coordinated daily life, shared information and maintained personal relationships. Much of this growth occurred organically. Rather than relying heavily on advertising, WhatsApp expanded through word of mouth and user recommendations. By early 2014, the app had more than 450 million monthly active users and was adding more than one million registered users every day, according to Facebook's acquisition announcement.

The Facebook acquisition WhatsApp's rapid growth attracted the attention of Facebook (now Meta), which announced plans to acquire the company in February 2014. Facebook said the transaction would be valued at approximately $16 billion, consisting of about $4 billion in cash and roughly $12 billion in Facebook shares. The agreement also included an additional $3 billion in restricted stock units for WhatsApp's founders and employees, bringing the widely cited value of the deal to around $19 billion. WhatsApp was to continue operating independently and retain its brand, while co-founder Jan Koum joined Facebook's board. Announcing the acquisition, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said WhatsApp was on a path to connect more than one billion people.

From chat app to communication platform Following the acquisition, WhatsApp retained much of its original identity. The company focused on expanding its capabilities while preserving the simplicity that had driven adoption. Over the years, WhatsApp added voice calling, video calling, document sharing, status updates, WhatsApp Web, business tools, payments in selected markets and Channels. These additions gradually transformed the platform from a text-messaging service into a broader communications ecosystem. Encryption and privacy Privacy became a defining element of WhatsApp's public identity. In April 2016, the platform rolled out end-to-end encryption across all messages, calls, photos, videos and group chats, ensuring that communications could only be read by the sender and recipient.

The move strengthened user trust and differentiated WhatsApp from both SMS and many social-media platforms. At the same time, encryption generated tensions with governments and regulators seeking greater access to digital communications. Debates around traceability, misinformation and law-enforcement access have remained recurring issues in several countries. The same privacy architecture that helped build trust also made WhatsApp politically and legally sensitive. The challenge of monetisation WhatsApp's popularity did not automatically translate into revenue. The company never embraced the advertising-driven model associated with many social-media platforms. Its early subscription-based approach was eventually abandoned, which left Meta with the challenge of monetising one of the world's largest communication services without undermining the user experience.

The company's answer has increasingly centred on business messaging, commerce and payments. According to reports, WhatsApp Business has become Meta's primary monetisation strategy for the platform, which allows companies to communicate with customers, provide support and facilitate transactions. More recently, Meta has explored integrating artificial intelligence tools into business interactions on the platform. The biggest messaging app era WhatsApp's scale continues to expand. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said during the company's 2025 earnings cycle that WhatsApp had crossed 3 billion monthly active users, which placed it among a small group of applications with multi-billion-user audiences. The platform now sits alongside Facebook and Instagram as one of Meta's most major global services. Its future is increasingly tied to business communication, commerce, payments and artificial-intelligence-powered interactions.

Cred acquisition On Monday, Meta announced plans to invest more than $900 billion in Indian startup Cred and said its founder and chief executive, Kunal Shah, would lead WhatsApp, relocating to the company's headquarters. As Shah prepares to succeed current WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart, he will take charge of the messaging platform at a time when it faces several challenges despite its scale. Governments continue to debate the implications of encryption and traceability. The platform also faces scrutiny over misinformation, spam and the growing volume of business messages reaching users. Competition remains intense, with services such as Telegram, Signal, iMessage, WeChat and regional messaging platforms vying for attention.