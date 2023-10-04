World Space Week 2023: History, importance, theme, celebration, quotes

World Space Week is observed every year from October 4th to 10th and is one of the world's largest space events. The celebration recognises the significant role that space science and innovation play in improving mankind's well-being.

Various space-related exercises are led by space agencies throughout the week, planetariums, museums, corporations, educational foundations and astronomy lovers. Such exercises plan to instruct both the students and the general population, making them learn the commitments made by space exploration to our general public.

What is the history behind World Space Week? After a resolution was passed by the UN General Assembly on December 6, 1999, the World Space Week started to be celebrated by enthusiasts around the world. The UN General Assembly announced this day to praise the commitments of space science and technology to the advancement of the human condition.

The start and end dates of World Space Week were selected to celebrate two important occasions in space exploration. One of them happened on October 4, 1957, when Sputnik 1, the first man-made Earth satellite was launched. On the other day, on October 10, 1967, a treaty was signed to guarantee the peaceful utilisation of outer space, involving the moon and other celestial bodies.

Subsequently, a large number of individuals from around the world every year take part to commemorate the week between October 4 and October 10.

What is the importance of Space Week? Space Week improves the understanding of individuals regarding space and offers a platform for people globally to grow their knowledge about the advantages of it.

It also incorporates how space can be associated for sustainable economic development. Different occasions and exercises assist us with figuring out the important role played by space exploration in our lives.

What is the theme of the World Space Week 2023?

The theme of World Space Week 2023 is 'Space and Entrepreneurship', which aims at expanding awareness and starting discussions around developing the commercial space segment and its impact on the advancement of space science and technology. It is celebrated every year with a particular theme declared by the World Space Week Association.

How to celebrate World Space Week this year?

A lot of activities happen around this week when space enthusiasts around the world gather for the celebration of this important event. One could arrange a stargazing party, where the constellations and stars in the sky are observed and beauty of the night sky observed, making use of telescopes and binoculars. It’s also a great idea to gather your friends and family for a space-themed movie marathon. One could also make use of the interesting features of Google Earth and explore seven wonders of the world and historic launch sites.

World space week: Quotes

• “I am among those who think that science has great beauty.” – Marie Curie

• “The more people are exposed to science, the more we will move away from superstition.” – Rakesh Sharma

• “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity, we should not distort it.” – APJ Abdul Kalam

• “We cannot teach people anything; we can only help them discover it within themselves.” – Galileo Galilei

• “Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science.” – Edwin Powell Hubble.