Xiaomi Pad 7 goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Watch unboxing

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is now available for purchase in India. Launched on January 10, the productivity-focused tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip. It runs the Android 15 operating system-based HyperOS 2.0 user interface, featuring tablet-specific enhancements and artificial intelligence tools for productivity.

The Pad 7 is available in two display variants, including a nano-textured display option with anti-reflective and anti-glare properties. Accessories such as the cover, focus pen, and focus keyboard are available for purchase separately.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Nano Texture Display): Rs 32,999

Colours: Graphite Grey, Mirage, Purple, Sage Green

Xiaomi Pad 7: Introductory offers

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available on the company’s official website, Amazon India, and select retail stores. As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount on select ICICI Bank cards.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Specifications

Display: 11.2-inch LCD, 3200x2136 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio, 800 nits HBM brightness, Dolby Vision

Audio: Quad speakers, quad microphone, Dolby Atmos

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

Camera: 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide

Battery: 8,850mAh

Charging: 45W

Operating system: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi Pad 7: Accessories

Cover: Priced at Rs 1,499, this magnetic double-sided cover has a folding mechanism, offering stability in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It enables smart wake and sleep functions.

Focus pen: Priced at Rs 5,999, the stylus offers ultra-low latency input and features built-in buttons for pointer, highlighter, and remote shutter functions.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the stylus offers ultra-low latency input and features built-in buttons for pointer, highlighter, and remote shutter functions. Focus keyboard: Priced at Rs 8,999, the focus keyboard accessory includes multi-angle adjustment, backlit keys, and a trackpad with gesture support.

