Tech wrap Oct 30: Mac mini M4, Xiaomi 15 series, Samsung festive deal, more

Apple has introduced the M4-powered Mac mini, delivering notable upgrades such as improved performance and a smaller build. The updated model includes both M4 and M4 Pro chip options, but how does the new Mac mini compare with the M2-powered version?

Xiaomi has introduced its new flagship Xiaomi 15 series in China, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Currently only available in China, this flagship series comprises the standard Xiaomi 15 and the Pro variant. Additionally, Xiaomi has announced that these devices will operate on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, straight out of the box.

The iQOO 13, iQOO’s latest flagship model, has been launched in China with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The brand continues its collaboration with BMW Motorsports, adding its logo to the Legendary Edition of the iQOO 13. This flagship model will soon be available in India exclusively through Amazon India and iQOO’s official website.

As part of its festive sale, Samsung is offering price reductions on its Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 foldable smartphones. During the promotion, customers can avail themselves of discounts of up to Rs 20,000, along with the option of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.

British tech brand Nothing has introduced the Phone 2a Plus Community Edition, a smartphone co-created with input from its community. This limited-edition device features a unique glow-in-the-dark design.

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 13 in China on October 31. Ahead of its debut, the device has been listed on the Chinese certification platform TENAA. The TENAA listing reveals key specifications, such as the screen size and battery capacity, previously unknown to the public.

After launching the M4 iMac and the M4 Pro-powered Mac mini, Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro featuring the M4 Max chip. Reports from MacRumors indicate that Apple briefly displayed an icon image of the M4 Max chip on its website before removing it. This suggests a new MacBook Pro model could launch shortly, following Apple’s recent consecutive Mac announcements.

Rockstar Games has released the PC version of Red Dead Redemption, originally launched 14 years ago on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This release includes the Undead Nightmare expansion and offers enhancements such as native 4K resolution support.

Alphabet Inc. reported a stronger-than-expected performance for the third quarter, driven by robust growth in its Google Cloud division. The results reflect Alphabet’s ongoing integration of artificial intelligence across its services, even as its core business navigates rising competition.

OpenAI is collaborating with Broadcom Inc. to develop a dedicated chip for artificial intelligence inference, aimed at running AI models post-training, as reported by individuals familiar with the matter.

India’s gaming developers are ramping up efforts to create high-budget, ‘AAA’ titles at a time when the country’s real-money gaming industry faces challenges following the imposition of a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).