Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Redmi Pad Pro tablet goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Redmi Pad Pro tablet goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

The Redmi Pad Pro is offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity models, both on sale online on Xiaomi website and e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and at select retail stores

Redmi Pad Pro
Redmi Pad Pro
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Redmi Pad Pro Android tablet, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, is now available for purchase. Offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display of 120Hz, quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm port with support for hi-res audio out, 10,000 mAh battery, and Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Redmi Pad Pro is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. Alongside, the supported accessories for the Redmi Pad Pro such as Redmi Smart Pen, Keyboard, and Cover are also available for purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Variant and introductory offers

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 21,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): Rs 24,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 26,999
Colours: Graphite grey, Quick Silver, and Mist Blue

More From This Section

India's smartphone sales hit $10 bn in Apr-June; Vivo surges past Apple

OnePlus Nord 4 goes on open sale in India: Check price, offers, and specs

OnePlus Open Apex Edition in Crimson Shadow colour launching on August 7

Tech wrap Aug 1: Motorola Edge 50, Apple Intelligence, POCO M6 Plus, more

Apple Intelligence is available for testing on these iPhones, iPads, Macs


As for the introductory offers, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on credit cards and equated monthly instalments from ICICI and HDFC. This offer is applicable on the tablet, and not on accessories.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Accessories

Cover: Rs 1,499
Keyboard: Rs 3,999
Smart Pen: Rs 3,999

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Bundle offers

Redmi Pad Pro + Cover: Rs 21,498
Redmi Pad Pro + Smart Pen: Rs 25,497
Redmi Pad Pro + Keyboard + Smart Pen: Rs 27,997

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K, LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 3
Audio: 4-speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res
Camera: 8MP on both rear and front
OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Battery: 10,000 mAh
Charger: 33W
RAM: 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage: 128GB and 256GB (UFS 2.2)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and 5G

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G tablets in India: Check details

Tech wrap Jul 23: iOS 18, Redmi Pad Pro launch, WhatsApp, Vivo V40, more

Xiaomi sets Redmi Pad Pro India launch for July 29: All you need to know

Redmi 13: Xiaomi's budget 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi confirms Redmi 13, Buds 5C, RVC X10 launch for July 9: Check details

Topics :XiaomiRedmitabletXiaomi India

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story