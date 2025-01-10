Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on Jan 10: Where to watch, expected specs, more

China's Xiaomi is set to launch its Pad 7 tablet in India on January 10. Launched in the company's home country in October last year, the tablet comes with a Nano Texture Display technology that the company said reduces glare, without compromising on visuals. The preview page on the company's website also suggests that the tablet will be accompanied by new accessories like a folio case with a keyboard and a stylus pen.

Xiaomi Pad 7 launch: Where to watch

The launch event for the Xiaomi Pad 7 will kick off at 12 PM on January 10 and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. You can also follow the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Xiaomi Pad 7: What to expect

Launched in China earlier this year, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM. The Indian version is expected to feature similar specifications with slight modifications.

It boasts an 11.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 3200x2136 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 800 nits and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for compatible content. The tablet includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Powered by an 8850mAh battery, it supports 45W fast charging. Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 15,

Xiaomi Pad 7: Expected specifications

Display: 11.2-inch LCD display, 3200x2136 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 8850mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2

Speakers: Stereo

Connectivity: WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.4

Xiaomi Pad 7: Launch livestream