Google Pixel 10a review: Pixel 9a returns stronger, but worth upgrading to?

Google expanded its Pixel A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Pixel 10a on February 18. The 2026 model looks identical to its predecessor the Pixel 9a, and shares specifications too. Is it a refresh, or are there tangible improvements to make it a worthy upgrade? Let us find out:

Design

The Pixel 10a strikes an uncanny resemblance to the Pixel 9a in terms of looks and design. The design language is exactly the same, except for the rear camera module that now sits flush within the frame.

For context, the Pixel 9a’s rear camera module was slightly raised beyond the phone’s thickness. Due to this, the Pixel 9a used to wobble on flat surfaces such as table top. The Pixel 10a irons out the bulge and with it the wobble issue.

Another difference is that the location of the SIM tray has been changed between the two generations. Last year’s Pixel A series phone featured a removable SIM tray on the left side of the bottom frame. However, in Pixel 10a, the SIM tray has been moved from below to the upper-left side of the frame. A second speaker grille fills the space in the current generation. Apart from that, they are identical, and even the buttons of the Pixel 10a are placed in the same spot as the Pixel 9a. Display The Pixel 10a sports the same 6.3-inch Actua display of adaptive refresh rate, which goes up to 120Hz. However, what has changed is that the display in the current generation is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i cover glass, instead of the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass seen in its predecessor. Besides improved durability, the display on the Pixel 10a is also brighter by 300 nits, improving sunlight legibility.

I handle phones with care and attention and, hence, did not notice scratches on the screen glass. To be sure of the glass's durability, I intentionally kept the Pixel 10a in my pocket along with some keys. Normally, this should result in the display getting minor scratches, as has happened with some other phones. But the glass on the Pixel 10a display remains free from any visible scratches, boosting confidence. There is one downside, though, which I can’t ignore no matter how hard I try. The Pixel 10a has the same thick bezels around the display as its predecessor. The bezels in the previous generation were thicker than acceptable for me. I had hoped that Google would fix that this time, but unfortunately, it didn’t. It sticks out like a sore thumb, especially while watching movies or playing games.

ALSO READ: Vivo V70 Elite review: Camera-first phone strikes balance with performance Audio One of my biggest complaints with the Pixel 9a was its low audio output level. When I used to play games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) on it, I had no other option but to use my earphones. The main reason for this was that due to the low volume, I was never able to hear my enemy’s footsteps on-time. Even when I used to play videos or web-series on full volume, I still felt that the output was not enough. I won’t say that it was inaudible, but the loudness that a budget flagship smartphone should have was missing. I reviewed the Vivo V70 series recently, which is priced in a similar price bracket, and its audio output was quite satisfactory.

In the Pixel 10a, Google seems to have fixed its chink in the armour. The loudness has surely increased. Whether I watch web-series on the Pixel 10a or I play BGMI, the audio level is decent enough to be used. I won’t say that it beats phones like the Vivo V70 series or the OnePlus 15R in terms of loudness, but I can easily manage with them. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R review: A sensible all-rounder focused on speed and stability Imaging The Pixel 10a sports a dual-camera system identical to the predecessor – 48MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. What complements these is a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. There is no difference in terms of specifications at all, even the aperture size is the same, compared to the predecessor.

The main camera is the one you’ll rely on most. It delivers decent shots with natural-looking colours and balanced processing. Highlights are controlled well, and shadows retain decent detail, so images rarely look overly processed. In good lighting, photos are sharp and reliable, though in lower light, you may notice some noise and slight softness. The ultra-wide lens offers a broad field of view and keeps colour tones fairly consistent with the main camera, making lens switching feel seamless. It isn’t built for fine detail or close-up shots, but it works well for landscapes and group photos. Edge distortion is mostly controlled, though some mild warping can appear near the corners in complex scenes.

Portrait shots deliver well, especially with good subject separation and natural-looking skin tones in most situations. Edge detection works well for the most part, though it can occasionally struggle around hair or complex edges. In some cases, texture may appear slightly over-smoothed, especially when the software tries to compensate in lower lighting. Google’s computational features, such as Camera Coach and AI editing tools, add extra convenience. Camera Coach provides helpful prompts like adjusting framing or moving closer, which can be useful for casual users, while the built-in editing tools allow quick touch-ups directly on the phone. For video, the Pixel 10a supports 4K recording at up to 60fps on the rear camera, while the front camera records 4K at 30fps. The footage generally looks balanced, with accurate colours and good contrast. Motion is handled well in most situations. However, when zooming in while moving, you may notice a slight wobble or jitter, even though stabilisation helps keep clips steady to some extent.

ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Pro review: Good cameras, swift performance, marathon battery Coming to the front camera, especially during video calls, I noticed that the camera softened my face and its texture most of the time. Initially, I thought that after wiping the lens, it would improve, but for some reason, it remained softened throughout the testing period. Talking about selfies, the output offered solid contrast and vibrant, yet balanced, colours. While clicking a selfie, the visual may look a bit off and artificially softened however, the computational features help clear it and turn it into Insta-ready shots. Performance The Pixel 10a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip — the same processor that drives the Pixel 9 series, including Pixel 9a. It comes with the same memory and storage configuration as last year – 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone handles routine tasks decently, offering a smooth and responsive experience. Even when pushed with heavier tasks like multitasking or gaming, the Pixel 10a does a fair job, but there is a catch. No matter whether you are browsing Instagram or playing games, the phone will heat up, and it will be quite evident. During testing, whenever I used the phone for like half an hour, it would heat up. While other budget flagships like the OnePlus 15R optimised thermals impressively, the Pixel 10a missed its mark by a hundred miles. While playing BGMI at maxed settings, I felt like I was holding a small portable heater that was warming my hands. The Vivo 70 Elite also did a much better job at optimising thermals than the Pixel 10a. However, in my experience, the OnePlus 15R aced this aspect and handled it like a breeze.

It would be safe to say that the Pixel 10a fails to match the performance level of some other budget flagships launched this year or in late 2025. The Pixel 9a also had heating issues, and the current generation continues that tradition. However, the heating won’t slow down your phone. The Pixel 10a still remains smooth and functional even at high temperatures. ALSO READ: Vivo V70 review: Premium design, good cameras, and lasting battery life Software The Pixel 10a runs Android 16 and delivers the familiar Pixel software experience with Google’s Pixel UI on top, much like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup. As expected, AI plays a big role here. The phone runs the Gemini 3 model within the app and uses AI for several tasks, ranging from transcription to image editing. With Gemini Live, users can also share what’s on their screen or what the phone’s camera is seeing.

In day-to-day use, the interface remains clean and minimal. Google’s updated Material 3 Expressive design language runs across the system, most noticeable in the translucent quick settings panel. The lock screen also features different icon shapes across menus, giving the UI a slightly more fluid look. Inside the camera app, Google has added a feature called Camera Coach that offers basic framing suggestions to help users compose better shots. While the idea is useful, it currently feels somewhat limited since the suggestions don’t update in real-time if the subject moves after the initial frame. The phone also includes several AI-powered photo editing tools such as Auto Best Take, Magic Editor, Reimagine, and Photo Unblur.

Battery The Pixel 10a is powered by a 5,100mAh battery, which is the same battery that powers the Pixel 9a. In terms of battery life, I did not notice much difference. If you are a moderate to heavy user, as in you check emails multiple times throughout the day, you browse social media, play a few games, and listen to music, then the Pixel 10a will most likely last from morning to around 7-8 PM. Most probably you will have to put it on charge before 9 PM. If you are a light user, then the Pixel 10a might last for a day. Talking about proper heavy usage, with all settings cranked up, the smartphone may last you for around six hours.

Coming to charging, this is one aspect where Google has shown improvements. Rather than the 23W wired charging support in the previous generation, the Pixel 10a supports 45W wired charging. I don’t have a 45W adapter, so I was using my regular 80W charger, and it took a bit more than an hour and a half to complete a charge cycle. I’m used to quick charging, so this was a downside for me personally. Verdict Taken purely as a standalone device, the Pixel 10a is a decent offering. It delivers the familiar Pixel experience with clean software, reliable cameras, and useful AI features. The audio output has improved, charging speeds are better, and the flush camera module fixes the wobble issue seen earlier. For someone entering the Pixel ecosystem for the first time, the Pixel 10a does most everyday things well enough.