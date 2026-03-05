Tired of wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? This small device fixes it

In 2025, I moved from a two-wheeler to a four-wheeler. While evaluating the car I intended to buy, I noted that it supported wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That seemed sufficient at the time. However, after a few months of daily use, I realised that wired connectivity inside the cabin was inconvenient.

A car is not something one changes frequently. The infotainment experience, however, can be improved. I discovered that Hyundai bundles a complimentary adaptor in select models to enable wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That prompted me to explore similar solutions for my vehicle.

There were several adaptors available online, some priced as low as ₹1,500. My hesitation was simple: none of the brands appeared reliable.

Why I decided to try UltraProLink DriveLink Around the same time, I came across the UltraProLink DriveLink, a similar dongle from a known accessories brand. It appeared to offer what I was looking for: a way to convert wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay into a wireless experience. I decided to test it to see if it could resolve my infotainment concerns. UltraProLink DriveLink: Specifications Interface: USB-A, with USB-A to USB-C extension

USB-A, with USB-A to USB-C extension Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi (5.8GHz)

Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi (5.8GHz) Services: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Price: ₹2,999 The functioning is straightforward. The dongle plugs into the same USB-A or USB-C port used for wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Once inserted, the system recognises it and enters pairing mode. You then connect via Bluetooth on your smartphone, confirm the pairing key, and the wireless setup is complete.

What works in favour The first thing I noticed was its size. Without the USB extension, it is smaller than a ₹10 coin. In my case, the USB port sits prominently on the infotainment console, so a compact and discreet accessory was essential. The DriveLink meets that requirement. ALSO READ: Apple could bring third-party AI voice apps to CarPlay beyond Siri: Report Since it only enables wireless connectivity, it does not alter how the infotainment system functions. Steering controls, microphone input, and other features work as they would with a wired connection. Audio performance was comparable to the wired setup and noticeably fuller than native Bluetooth streaming. For everyday use, that made a difference.

Where it falls short Despite serving its primary function, the DriveLink has limitations. Its compact design may contribute to heat build-up, which can occasionally cause connection drops and performance inconsistencies. The build quality also feels average. ALSO READ: Google begins rolling out Gemini to Android Auto with Live support: Report There is a noticeable delay during initial boot-up and pairing. Although there is an LED indicator for connection status, its placement limits visibility and usefulness. What I would tell anyone considering one If wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay feels restrictive, a dongle such as the UltraProLink DriveLink can offer convenience without replacing the infotainment system. It delivers a cleaner cabin setup and maintains audio quality close to wired performance.