1,000 detained, 10 dead: What's behind Pakistan's latest political chaos?

The standoff between the Pakistani government and the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has escalated into violent clashes, as political unrest threatens to destabilise the nation once again. The deadly confrontations, accompanied by mass arrests, are the latest flashpoints in a growing crisis that has gripped Pakistan for months.

Imran Khan’s continued detention

Imran Khan, the former cricket legend turned politician, has been incarcerated since August 2023 on charges of corruption. His arrest followed the collapse of his government in 2022, after a parliamentary no-confidence vote ousted him from power. Since then, Khan has faced over 150 legal cases, ranging from accusations of corruption to sedition. However, despite the legal challenges, Khan remains immensely popular among his supporters, who view him as the target of a politically motivated campaign orchestrated by the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan’s arrest in May 2023 sparked a nationwide outrage. He was charged with accepting bribes in the form of land, allegedly through a trust, and faced additional anti-terrorism charges related to violence that erupted following his detention. He has also been accused of disclosing state secrets, but was acquitted in that case. In August 2023, Khan was arrested again for allegedly selling state gifts — a case in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also implicated but later granted bail.

Despite securing bail in November, Khan remains behind bars on other charges, and his supporters remain steadfast in their calls for his release.

PTI’s march to Islamabad turns violent

On Sunday, Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), launched a march to Islamabad, demanding the release of their leader. Thousands of PTI supporters, led by Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi , and senior party figures, converged on the capital, where tensions quickly escalated.

What started as a peaceful protest soon turned violent . By Tuesday evening, clashes between protesters and law enforcement erupted into full-scale violence. Pakistani security forces, equipped with riot gear and supported by paramilitary troops, deployed tear gas and set up barricades in a bid to contain the crowds. However, protesters broke through multiple checkpoints, advancing towards Islamabad’s heavily secured red zone, where key government buildings and foreign embassies are located.

As the situation intensified, the government imposed a blackout in central Islamabad and launched a major security operation. Tear gas was fired, and mass detentions were carried out. According to news agency Reuters, at least four paramilitary personnel and six protesters were killed, while dozens more were injured in the violent clashes.

A government crackdown

In the aftermath of the violence, PTI announced a temporary suspension of the protests. The party cited “state brutality” and stated that it would regroup and strategise future actions. Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior PTI leader, retreated to the party’s northern stronghold, with Gandapur later assuring supporters that the protests were far from over.

The PTI accused the government of orchestrating a ‘massacre’ and claimed that live ammunition had been used against demonstrators. These accusations were vehemently denied by government officials, who described the PTI’s claims as ‘propaganda’.

Social media videos have surfaced showing what appears to be the excessive use of force by law enforcement, including police beating protesters. PTI leaders have alleged that as many as 40 of their supporters were killed in the operation, though these claims remain unverified.

According to Islamabad Police, nearly 1,000 protesters were arrested between Sunday and Tuesday, with more than 600 detained on Tuesday alone. Law enforcement officials argue that the protests had descended into ‘terrorism’ after security forces were attacked and public property was damaged.

PM’s response and escalating tensions

The Pakistani government has responded with increased security measures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration has deployed extensive law enforcement personnel, shut down mobile internet services, and imposed a ban on public gatherings in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dismissed PTI’s allegations of excessive force, accusing the party of spreading misinformation to justify its actions. “We will not tolerate violence, and those responsible for it will be held accountable,” Naqvi said.

With the political standoff showing no signs of abating, Pakistan finds itself once again teetering on the edge of instability. The situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of political manipulation and escalating violence.