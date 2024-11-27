Protests in Islamabad turn violent: All you need to know about the unrest

Islamabad is witnessing growing unrest as thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters rally to demand the release of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Violent clashes with security forces have left six dead, including four security personnel. The Pakistan Army has been deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, and shoot-on-sight orders have been issued, ARY News reported.

Pakistani police fired tear gas canisters on Monday night to block Khan’s supporters from entering the capital. The demonstrators aimed to stage a sit-in demanding Khan’s release, despite a citywide ban on rallies. Many of the protesters had travelled over 150 kilometres from the northwest, defying earlier tear gas attacks and arrests. Upon arriving at Islamabad, they faced heavy resistance near the barricaded D-Chowk, where intense teargas shelling was used to disperse the crowds.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed late-night talks with PTI to prevent further escalation, reported local news media. While the government is willing to allow demonstrations on Islamabad’s outskirts, Naqvi threatened strict measures against protesters who enter the capital. Despite ongoing negotiations, security forces have struggled to contain the situation.

In response to the escalating violence, the government has imposed stringent restrictions. Public gatherings have been banned, schools in Islamabad remain closed, and intercity travel has been heavily restricted. Mobile internet services and messaging platforms are also experiencing widespread disruptions. A court order prohibiting rallies in the capital remains in effect, with officials warning that violators will face arrest.

Protesters briefly retreat, but promise to return

As tensions escalated late Tuesday, PTI leaders, including Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, urged the demonstrators to retreat temporarily. Gandapur addressed the crowd, encouraging them to “go home, have dinner, and return tomorrow.” Early Wednesday, PTI issued a press release on its official X account announcing the suspension of the protest, citing “government brutality” and claims of plans to target unarmed citizens in the capital.

Belarusian president’s visit overshadowed

The unrest coincided with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s arrival for a three-day state visit. Lukashenko was welcomed at the Islamabad airport by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday evening. Meanwhile, PTI protesters intensified their efforts to breach the city’s lockdown, disrupting daily life and leaving many injured on both sides.

Clashes turn deadly in Islamabad’s red zone

PTI supporters broke through barricades to enter the Red Zone, a fortified area housing key government buildings. The protests took a violent turn when a vehicle in the convoy rammed into security personnel, killing four Rangers. Protesters also burned trees and used slingshots against police, who retaliated with tear gas and warning shots.

Roads blocked and communication severed

Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible as authorities use shipping containers to block key highways, including the Grand Trunk Road, reported Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Videos circulating online show some protesters using heavy machinery to remove these barriers. The disruption has also affected ambulances and vehicles, forcing many to turn back. In addition, mobile and internet services have been suspended in several areas deemed “security risks,” further isolating the city.

PTI aims to replicate its iconic 2014 sit-in, which paralysed Islamabad for 126 days. This time, key leaders, including Bushra Bibi, are leading the movement. Despite calls for peaceful protests, the demonstrations have become increasingly violent. Over 4,000 PTI supporters have been arrested since Friday, and authorities have issued shoot-on-sight orders to prevent further unrest.

Why is Islamabad burning?

The protests are rooted in PTI’s demand for Imran Khan’s release. Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces over 150 criminal cases, including graft charges. PTI claims the accusations are politically motivated and accuses the Sharif government of suppressing democratic freedoms. The party also demands the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the reversal of alleged unconstitutional amendments.

International concern over Pakistan’s crisis

The United States has expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller urged all sides to exercise restraint, stating, “We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

(With agency inputs)