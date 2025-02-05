Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

1 person dead, 5 wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse

The victims have been transported to hospitals and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building

Shooting, Gun
About 150 people were evacuated to a neighbouring building. Photo: Shutterstock
AP New Albany
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
One person has died and five others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials said.

The victims have been transported to hospitals and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting just before 11 pm as a targeted type of attack and said officials don't believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public.

We have a person of interest and we're looking to locate them and bring them into custody," he said during a press conference. A firearm was found at the scene.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide a motive for the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighbouring building, according to Jones.

Feb 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

