12 dead, 4 missing as under-construction railway bridge collapses in China

The bridge is 1.6 kilometres long and its deck is 55 metres above the surface of the river below, the English-language China Daily newspaper said

Aerial photos from the official Xinhua News Agency show a large section missing from the bridge's curved aquamarine arch (Representative Photo: PTI)
AP Beijing
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
The collapse of an under-construction railway bridge over a major river in China has killed at least 12 workers and left four others missing, state media reports said.

Aerial photos from the official Xinhua News Agency show a large section missing from the bridge's curved aquamarine arch. A bent section of the bridge deck hangs downward into the Yellow River below.

Sixteen workers were on the bridge in northwest China's Qinghai province when a steel cable snapped about 3 am. Friday during a tensioning operation, Xinhua said. Boats, a helicopter and robots were being used in the search for the missing.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

