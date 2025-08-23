North Korea accuses South of 'serious provocation' over warning shots

North Korea accused South Korea of a serious provocation Saturday after South Korean troops fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers setting up barriers along their tense border.

Ko Jong Chol, vice chief of the North Korean People's Army's General Staff, noted that Tuesday's warning shots coincided with the South Korea-US summertime military drills and accused Seoul of deliberately trying to raise tensions.

Shortly after Ko's statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed it had fired warning shots Tuesday afternoon at North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the military demarcation line in the central border region while carrying out unspecified construction work.

The South's military said the soldiers returned to North Korean territory without incident and that the North didn't return fire. In recent months, South Korea's military has occasionally used loudspeaker warnings and fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers crossing the military demarcation line. The incidents were largely seen as accidental as North Korean troops build anti-tank barriers, plant mines and carry out other work to reinforce border defences amid heightened tensions. Ko said the North Korean soldiers were conducting a barrier project to permanently block the southern border, as part of broader efforts of completely separating the territory between the Koreas, when the South responded with an audio warning and warning shots.

Ko said the North had informed US forces in the South of their plans for the border work on June 25 and July 18 to prevent accidental clashes. As the commanding officer responsible for the southern border management and security, I strongly demand (the South) to immediately stop the dangerous provocation aimed to make the fortification project in the southern border necessary for defending our sovereignty an excuse for escalation of tension, Ko said in a statement. Animosity between the Koreas is running high now as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to flaunt his military nuclear capabilities and align with Russia over President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.