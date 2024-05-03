Home / World News / 2,000 Arrested in pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses: Report

2,000 Arrested in pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses: Report

Demonstrations and arrests have occurred in almost every corner of the nation

Demonstrators on the campus of Columbia University .Photographer: Alex Kent/Getty Images
AP Los Angeles
Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 6:55 AM IST
At least 200 people were arrested at UCLA Thursday, bringing the nationwide total of arrests to more than 2,000 at dozens of college campuses since police cleared an encampment at Columbia University in mid-April, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Demonstrations and arrests have occurred in almost every corner of the nation.

But in the last 24 hours, they've drawn the most attention at the University of California, Los Angeles, where chaotic scenes played out early Thursday as officers in riot gear surged against a crowd of demonstrators.

The nationwide campus demonstrations began at Columbia on April 17 to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, following Hamas' deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. Vowing to stamp out Hamas, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry there.

Topics :United StatesUS universitiespalestine

First Published: May 03 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

