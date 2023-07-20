Home / World News / 2 killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead, hours before FIFA Women's WC

2 killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead, hours before FIFA Women's WC

The man contained himself in an elevator shaft in the upper levels of the building and engaged with police before being found dead later

Bloomberg
Jul 20 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
A gunman killed two people and injured six others in downtown Auckland on Thursday, just hours before the FIFA Women’s World Cup was due to kick off. The shooter, armed with a pump-action shotgun, discharged the firearm as he moved through a building site in Auckland’s central business district around 7 am local time, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told at a press conference. The man contained himself in an elevator shaft in the upper levels of the building and engaged with police before being found dead later.

“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat,” Hipkins said. “This appears to be the actions of an individual.” 

The shooting came just hours before Auckland was hosting the opening ceremony of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Hipkins said the Government has spoken to FIFA organisers and the tournament will proceed as planned.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Next Story