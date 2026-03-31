Home / World News / 27-year-old Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Surrey, probe on

27-year-old Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Surrey, probe on

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon

Gun shooting, mass shooting
According to witnesses, Sekhon was first chased by a dark SUV after which two men stepped out of it and started shooting at him
Press Trust of India Ottawa
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 2:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A man, known to be of Indian origin, has been killed in Canada's Surrey in an incident of shooting allegedly related to organised crime, local media reported.

The shooting incident was reported from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Sullivan Heights on Saturday night, in which a man was shot dead, Global News reported.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in an update on Monday that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon, CTV News reported.

"Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organised crime," the report said, quoting the IHIT's statement.

According to witnesses, Sekhon was first chased by a dark SUV after which two men stepped out of it and started shooting at him, the report said.

Officials found Sekhon with gunshot wounds when they arrived and failed to revive him, it added.

A burning vehicle was found nearby after the shooting incident, which police say is the hallmark of gang killings.

Officials are trying to confirm if the burning vehicle is related to the shooting incident.

"Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identify all parties involved," the report quoted Sgt Freda Fong as saying.

There have been four shootings in Surrey in the past 48 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan deploys its first long-range missiles to boost offensive capability

Brazil's dual-fuel ethanol fleet stabilises gasoline prices amid Iran war

How China has become a flashpoint in Trump's birthright citizenship fight

Meta, YouTube, others not fully complying with child account ban: Australia

Indian-origin Mangala Kuppa appointed as CIO of US labour department

Topics :CanadaIndia-Canadaracism in Canada

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story