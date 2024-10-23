580-ft building-sized asteroid to pass by Earth on October 24, Nasa says

Nasa has issued a notification stating that an asteroid, 363305 (2002 NV16), is set to pass by Earth tomorrow, October 24, 2024, at 9.17 pm IST. The size of the upcoming asteroid is 580 feet, which is equivalent to a huge building that will pass the Earth by a distance of 4,520,000 kilometres. Asteroid 363305 (2002 NV16): Size and Speed The asteroid is a near-Earth object (NEO) that is huge in size at 580 feet. The building-sized asteroid is travelling at a speed of around 17,542 km/h. Such high velocities are common in space which is crucial for agencies like Nasa to track asteroids closely to avoid threats to Earth.

Distance and impact risk

The asteroid will pass the earth from a distance of 4,520,000 kilometres which is 11 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. The asteroid is classified as a "potentially hazardous asteroid" (PHA) because of its size and proximity. However, the US space agency confirms that asteroid 363305 (2002 NV16) will pass the Earth without posing any risk of impact.

Ongoing monitoring and preparedness

Nasa and other space agencies will continually monitor near-Earth objects thanks to their advanced telescopes and tracking systems that identify the potential risks in advance. Even in the future, Nasa is prepared to deflect or even disrupt the course of such space objects to protect the Earth from any potential impacts.

Nasa's continuous vigilance in monitoring asteroids helps to protect the earth by ensuring potential future threats. However, there is no danger from 363305 (2002 NV16) which will pass our planet from a safe distance.

Nasa monitor's near-Earth objects

