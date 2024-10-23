Healthcare helps Reckitt beat quarterly sales estimate to remain on target

Reckitt reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter underlying sales on Wednesday, helped by its health business, which makes Nurofen painkillers and Strepsils lozenges.

The company, which also owns the Dettol and Lysol cleaning brands, said it was on track to meet full-year targets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Reckitt's quarterly like-for-like net sales fell 0.5 per cent, ahead of the 1.7 per cent decline analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

"Health delivered sequential improvement in the quarter and Hygiene delivered a solid quarter of growth despite a more competitive market backdrop in developed markets," CEO Kris Licht said.



Price/mix, a metric that reflects how much Reckitt sold its products for, rose 0.9 per cent while volumes declined 1.4 per cent, weakened by Reckitt's nutrition business. Analysts expected the price/mix to rise by 1.4 per cent and volumes to fall by 3.1 per cent.



A roughly 14 per cent sales volume decline in Reckitt's nutrition business was driven by "the combination of lapping high market shares experienced during the US competitor supply shortage and the impact from the Mount Vernon tornado, which destroyed both finished goods and raw materials and impacted short-term supply to customers in the third quarter," the company said.



