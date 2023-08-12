Home / World News / 6 dead, dozens rescued from sinking migrant boat in English Channel

6 dead, dozens rescued from sinking migrant boat in English Channel

Authorities initially said six of those rescued were in serious condition and one of them died after being flown by helicopter to a Calais hospital

AP London
Representative Image (Photo credit: @TRTWorldNow)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Six people died and dozens of others were rescued from a boat carrying migrants that capsized Saturday while trying to cross the English Channel, French authorities said.

About 50 people were rescued, France's Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Authorities initially said six of those rescued were in serious condition and one of them died after being flown by helicopter to a Calais hospital. They later announced that five others had died.

Several British and French ships were involved in the early morning search and rescue effort after a patrol boat reported that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte.

The Boulogne prosecutor's office is investigating.

Also Read

Greece evacuates 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes

110 detained in Turkey over suspected Kurdish militant links: Report

Migrant boat breaks apart southern coast of Italy; many dead, 58 survivors

Greece declares three-day national mourning for 79 shipwreck victims

Over 130,000 Afghan refugees will require re-settlement in Pakistan: UNHCR

Imran Khan to get medical facilities at Attock jail, allowed meetings

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

IMF sets mid-September dates for Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout review

IS claims responsibility for attack that killed 20 Syrian soldiers

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow

Topics :migrant crisisMigrantsBoatFrance

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story