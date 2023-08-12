Home / World News / IS claims responsibility for attack that killed 20 Syrian soldiers

IS claims responsibility for attack that killed 20 Syrian soldiers

IS sleeper cells still carry deadly attacks despite their defeat in Syria in 2019. The group once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq where they declared a caliphate in 2014

AP Beirut
The Friday night statement said IS fighters ambushed two army trucks in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour using different kinds of weapons. IS claimed that 40 members of the Syrian military were killed and 10 were wounded | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an ambush in eastern Syria that killed at least 20 government soldiers and wounded others, warning that such attacks will continue.

IS sleeper cells still carry deadly attacks despite their defeat in Syria in 2019. The group once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq where they declared a caliphate in 2014.

The Friday night statement said IS fighters ambushed two army trucks in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour using different kinds of weapons. IS claimed that 40 members of the Syrian military were killed and 10 were wounded.

Syrian opposition activists said the Thursday night attack on a bus carrying soldiers near the town of Mayadeen killed at least 20 soldiers and wounded others. State media said several soldiers were killed and wounded, without giving a breakdown.

Let the whole world know that our allegiance to our leaders is practiced with deeds and not words and our Jihad is going on until Doomsday, IS said.

Last week, IS announced the death in Syria of its little-known leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi who had headed the extremist organization since November and named his successor. He was the fourth leader to be killed since its founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in 2019 by U.S. troops in northwest Syria.

Also Read

Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon

Syrian Army says five killed in Damascus by Israeli missile attack

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria, no casualties

Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria: US military

Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria: Report

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow

Dispute in Pak over authenticity of source document of US media report

How Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing delicately to win over Trump supporters

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's war of words over cage fight escalates

Biden describes China as 'ticking time bomb' over its economic problems

Topics :Islamic StateIslamic State attackSyriaIraq

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story