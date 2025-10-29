64 killed, including 4 police officers, in Rio de Janeiro anti-gang raid

At least 64 people, including four police officers, were killed in a large-scale security operation targeting organised crime in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday (local time), CNN reported, citing officials.

Authorities said the raid aimed to "combat the territorial expansion", Comando Vermelho (Red Command) criminal group.

According to Rio's state government, the operation had been planned for over a year and involved more than 2,500 military and civilian police personnel. The forces entered several neighbourhoods controlled by the gang in what officials described as one of the biggest anti-crime drives in recent years.

At least 81 people were arrested, and security officials said the number of casualties could rise as the operation continues. Authorities also reported the seizure of at least 42 rifles during the crackdown, CNN reported.