Q3 results today: Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Cement among 141 firms

Q3 results today: Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Cement among 141 firms

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Trent, NHPC, Emami, and Cummins India are also to release their October-December earnings today

Domestic markets surged on Tuesday, recording their strongest single-day gains in over eight months.

Vrinda Goel
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, NHPC, Emami, Cummins India, and JSW Cement among 141 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Wednesday.  
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Keystone Realtors, Apollo Tyres, BMW Ventures, Century Plyboards, Welspun Enterprises, Kalpataru Projects International, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals. 

Adani Ports Q3 result

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) posted a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit after tax at ₹3,043 crore for the third quarter of FY26. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,518 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, net profit declined 2.1 per cent from ₹3,120.2 crore. 
 
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,705 crore, compared with ₹7,964 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 6 per cent from ₹9,167.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter came in at ₹5,786 crore, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

NMDC Q3 results

NMDC Ltd reported an around 8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,747.01 crore for the December quarter, weighed down by higher expenses. 

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,896.66 crore in the October–December quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, according to an exchange filing. 
Despite the fall in profit, NMDC’s total income rose about 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,983.38 crore, compared with ₹6,942.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, the company’s expenses increased to ₹5,608.54 crore from ₹4,359.07 crore in Q3FY25.

Market overview for February 4

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Wednesday, a day after a sharp rally triggered by the finalisation of the India–US trade deal. At 7:44 am, GIFT Nifty was trading 3.4 points higher at 25,821, indicating a muted start. 
Domestic markets surged on Tuesday, recording their strongest single-day gains in over eight months. The Sensex jumped as much as 4,025 points intraday before trimming gains to end the session 2,073 points, or 2.5 per cent, higher at 83,739. The Nifty also closed with a 2.5 per cent gain, rising 639 points to settle at 25,728. 
Asian markets were trading mixed on Wednesday morning in the absence of fresh triggers. Overnight, Wall Street ended lower as investors rotated out of technology stocks into sectors seen as more closely linked to broader economic improvement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.43 per cent at the close. 

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 4

  1. Advent Hotels International Ltd
  2. Apollo Tyres Ltd
  3. Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
  4. Bajaj Finserv Ltd
  5. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
  6. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
  7. Devyani International Ltd
  8. Emami Ltd
  9. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  10. Eureka Forbes Ltd
  11. JSW Cement Ltd
  12. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
  13. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
  14. Keystone Realtors Ltd
  15. Orient Green Power Company Ltd
  16. Parag Milk Foods Ltd
  17. Tata Power Company Ltd
  18. Trent Ltd
  19. Welspun Enterprises Ltd
  20. Zodiac Ventures Ltd
   

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 8:22 AM IST

