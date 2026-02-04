Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Asian markets mixed; RBI MPC meet in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 4: GIFT Nifty futures were trading 3.4 points higher at 25,821, at 7:44 AM
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 4, 2026: A day after a massive rally following the finalisation of the India-US trade deal, Indian equity benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty—are expected to open flat on Wednesday. At 7:44 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 3.4 points higher at 25,821.
Domestic equities surged on Tuesday, posting their best single-day gains in more than eight months. The deal, which lowered tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, significantly improved investor sentiment and lifted a key overhang for the market. The Sensex climbed as much as 4,025 points during the session before paring some gains to close at 83,739, up 2,073 points, or 2.5 per cent. The Nifty ended at 25,728, gaining 639 points, or 2.5 per cent. That apart, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will initiate its three-day meeting today.
Overnight, Wall Street indices closed lower as investors rotated out of technology stocks and into shares more broadly linked to economic improvements. At close, the Dow Jones was down 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.43 per cent.
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday morning amid a lack of major triggers. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.29 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.05 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.61 per cent. Conversely, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.54 per cent.
In commodities, spot gold prices added more than 1 per cent to $5,002 per ounce, while spot silver rose 0.69 per cent to $85.70 per ounce.
On the economic front, Japan and India are both slated to release their S&P Global/HSBC composite and services PMI Final data for January.
Q3 results today
Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power Company, Apollo Tyres, Cummins India, Devyani International, Emami, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Force Motors, Hexaware Technologies, Ivalue Infosolutions, JSW Cement, Kalpataru Projects International, Metropolis Healthcare, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, TeamLease Services, Tube Investments of India, Trent, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will release their quarterly earnings today.
Markets will also react to results from Bajaj Finance, One Mobikwik Systems, Aarti Drugs, and others, which were released on Tuesday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,53,940, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,79,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aviation stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet will be in focus after domestic air traffic rose over 3 per cent to 166.9 million in 2025, while the number of people who flew in domestic airlines fell to 14.3 million in December, a month when there were massive operational disruptions at IndiGo. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US trade deal brings glimmer of hope for beleaguered IT services cos
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The India-US trade deal has offered a much-needed breather for the Indian information technology (IT) industry, which has been grappling with global macroeconomic uncertainty and subdued client spending over the past few years.
Industry analysts say the agreement has eased fears that IT services could be drawn into a broader trade conflict, providing clarity that offshore delivery models remain intact. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds above key averages; 26,000 next? Levels to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index opened with a sharp gap up of nearly 1,400 points on Tuesday, around the 26,300 zone, on the back of optimism surrounding the India–US trade deal. However, shortly after the opening, the index trimmed nearly half of its initial gains. This was followed by a sideways consolidation for the remainder of the session as the market digested the sharp up move. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, Nazara Tech, Mankind Pharma, NBCC, Pidilite in focus. Here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US tariff pact offers a cautious breather
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the United States have agreed to a trade arrangement that lowers American tariffs on Indian goods, giving exporters unexpected breathing space and lifting market sentiment. After a conversation between PM Modi and President Donald Trump, Washington reduced the reciprocal tariff on India to 18 per cent and withdrew the penalty linked to Russian crude imports.
The change places India slightly ahead of competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. However, our first editorial cautions to take the deal with a pinch of salt because of the increasing untrustworthiness of the US. India must keep diversifying its exports and strengthening domestic capabilities to create a buffer for the future, if the US President was to go on some other tariff spree. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariffs not the only factor for Customs duty changes: CBIC chairman
Stock Market LIVE Updates In a post-Budget interaction with Monika Yadav and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi defends the government’s exemptions on Customs duty as a “calibrated and nuanced approach”, driven by sector-specific priorities rather than external pressures. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ex-SBI MD Vinay Tonse to succeed Prashant Kumar as Yes Bank MD & CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yes Bank late on Tuesday disclosed to the stock exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank for a period of three years. Tonse’s appointment is subject to shareholder approval. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why Budget tax sops to attract foreign investment upset Indian data centres
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government’s decision to provide tax holidays to foreign Cloud service providers (CSP) till 2047 will bring much-required clarity on taxation issues, but it has clearly divided the data centre industry in the country.
For hyperscalers like Google,Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), this is a welcome move. For a lot of Indian data centre providers and Cloud services players, however, this is a biased play. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why February may not be the time for rate cuts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Having delivered 125 (basis points) bps of repo rate cuts, 1 per cent of cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut, a slew of steps for easing liquidity through open- market operations (OMO) purchases, FX buy/sell swaps and measures aimed at regulatory easing in 2025, we expect a quiet start to 2026 from monetary policy corridors. Not to imply that we don’t need more monetary policy support, but February 6 may not be the best time for it. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets on Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, Wall Street indices closed lower as investors rotated out of technology stocks and into shares more broadly linked to economic improvements. At close, the Dow Jones was down 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.43 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday morning amid a lack of major triggers.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.29 per cent.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.05 per cent.
- Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.61 per cent.
- South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.54 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:59 AM IST