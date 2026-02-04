Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Asian markets mixed; RBI MPC meet in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 4, 2026: A day after a massive rally following the finalisation of the A day after a massive rally following the finalisation of the India-US trade deal , Indian equity benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty—are expected to open flat on Wednesday. At 7:44 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 3.4 points higher at 25,821.

That apart, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Domestic equities surged on Tuesday, posting their best single-day gains in more than eight months. The deal, which lowered tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, significantly improved investor sentiment and lifted a key overhang for the market. The Sensex climbed as much as 4,025 points during the session before paring some gains to close at 83,739, up 2,073 points, or 2.5 per cent. The Nifty ended at 25,728, gaining 639 points, or 2.5 per cent.That apart, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will initiate its three-day meeting today.

Overnight, Wall Street indices closed lower as investors rotated out of technology stocks and into shares more broadly linked to economic improvements. At close, the Dow Jones was down 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.43 per cent.

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday morning amid a lack of major triggers. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.29 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.05 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.61 per cent. Conversely, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.54 per cent.

In commodities, spot gold prices added more than 1 per cent to $5,002 per ounce, while spot silver rose 0.69 per cent to $85.70 per ounce.

On the economic front, Japan and India are both slated to release their S&P Global/HSBC composite and services PMI Final data for January.

Q3 results today

Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power Company, Apollo Tyres, Cummins India, Devyani International, Emami, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Force Motors, Hexaware Technologies, Ivalue Infosolutions, JSW Cement, Kalpataru Projects International, Metropolis Healthcare, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, TeamLease Services, Tube Investments of India, Trent, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will release their quarterly earnings today.

Markets will also react to results from Bajaj Finance, One Mobikwik Systems, Aarti Drugs, and others, which were released on Tuesday.