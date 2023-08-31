Home / World News / 66th Malaysia National Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Hari Merdeka

66th Malaysia National Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Hari Merdeka

Google Doodle celebrates Malaysia's 66th National Day denoting the country's independence from British rule in 1957. Netizens are wishing 'Selamat Hari Merdeka' (Happy Independence Day, Malaysia)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
66th Malaysia National Day 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
On the event of the 66th Malaysia National Day, Google Doodle is marking Hari Merdeka, the Malaysia Independence Day. It was on this day in 1957 that the Malayan Declaration of Independence was passed to signal the day Malaysia gained freedom (Merdeka) from British rule, according to Google. The Federation of Malaya, Malaysia's predecessor, declared independence, marking the end of British rule. 

More than 20,000 individuals gathered to witness the national anthem and watch government authorities raise the Malayan flag.

The first Prime Minister yelled "Merdeka" seven times, and that signifies "free" in Malay. During this time, the public holiday lies on August 31st, however, Merdeka is celebrated throughout the entire month and extends to Malaysia Day on September 16th.

What is the history behind the Malaysia National Day?

First Malaysian PM Tunku Abdul Rahman gathered a Malaya's delegation of ministers and political leaders in 1956 to negotiate with the Britishers for independence.

Later, an agreement was reached on February 8, 1956, for Malaysia to get independence from British rule. However, due to some logistical and administrative reasons, the actual independence of Malaysia was announced the next year on August 31, 1957.

How do Malaysians celebrate their National Day?
The public holiday is observed today i.e. August 31st, however, Merdeka festivities are seen all through the entire month and extend up to September 16th.


At the same time, singing competitions, photography exhibitions, and athletic events happen, while school children participate in patriotic programmes and activities. The surroundings are decorated patriotically, and Malaysia's flag, like the one in the current Google Doodle, is displayed on government buildings, homes, and vehicles.

How Google Doodle is celebrating the 66th Malaysia National Day 2023?

The Google Doodle's portrayal featured that the celebrations started at Merdeka Square, where members of the parade gather in luxuriously embellished vehicles and traditional clothing. The occasion features different social performances representative of the country's different origins, joined by the singing of patriotic songs like "Satu Malaysia" and "Tanggal 31".

The Malaysian flag is depicted in the Google Doodle, beautifying the Malaysian cityscape and adorned with vibrant flowers. This represents Malaysia's colorful diversity, unbreakable unity, and appreciated freedom.


First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

