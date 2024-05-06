Home / World News / 7 wounded in shooting in Long Beach, California; police launch search ops

The suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive, police said

In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. (Photo: Pexels)
AP Long Beach (California)
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
Police on Sunday were searching for suspects in a late-night shooting that wounded seven people, four critically, in Long Beach, California.

At least two gunmen were suspected of opening fire on a group of people around 11.15 pm Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. All of the victims were adult men.

Videos of the aftermath posted to social media showed a heavy police presence outside the Prendido de Noche nightclub nearby, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

"The Long Beach Police Department has been actively investigating this shooting since late last night, and we will continue working until we identify and arrest those involved in this unacceptable act of gun violence," police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement Sunday.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, but no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, police said.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

