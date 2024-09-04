80-year-old British Indian man killed in the UK. Five minors arrested

Five minors have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 80-year-old British Indian man from Punjab, who was assaulted in a park in Leicester.

Bhim Sen Kohli was walking his dog near the entrance of Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicester, around 6:30 pm on Sunday when he was violently attacked by a group of young people. The group fled before emergency services could arrive. Kohli succumbed to his injuries on Monday night while being treated at the hospital, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Authorities have arrested five children — a 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and three others, including two girls and a boy, all aged 12 — in connection with the murder.

Kohli, a grandfather of two, is survived by his wife, two sons, Baul and Varinder, and a daughter, Susan.

According to police sources, Kohli had previously lodged complaints about youth-related anti-social behaviour in the area, but no action had been taken. Leicestershire Police has stated that they will voluntarily refer the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Before he died, Kohli's daughter stated that he had been urgently taken to the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham because of the severity of his injuries. She alleged that these injuries resulted from him being pushed to the ground and kicked.

In a statement quoted by the report, Detective Inspector Emma Matts, the senior investigating officer, said, “The circumstances surrounding Kohli’s death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends, but also the wider community. Our investigation into the assault on Mr Kohli remains ongoing. We continue to keep an open mind around the circumstances surrounding the incident as we work to establish what occurred in the park on Sunday evening.”