A $1.5 trillion wall of debt is looming for US commercial properties

Still, when apartment blocks are excluded, the scale of the problems facing banks becomes even starker. As much as 70% of the other commercial real estate loans that mature over the next five years are held by banks, according to the report.

“Commercial real estate needs to re-price and alternative ways to refinance the debt are needed,” the analysts said.

European real estate issuers, meanwhile, have the equivalent of more than €24 billion due for repayment over the remainder of the year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tolu Alamutu wrote in a note.

“We are definitely seeing real estate companies do all they can to delever - scaling back investment programs, more joint ventures, bond buybacks and where possible, dividend cuts,” she said in an email. “Disposals are a key focus too. Some recent comments from real estate issuers suggest it’s still not easy to sell large portfolios.”

What to watch in the days ahead:

Debt syndicate desks are expecting $10 billion to $15 billion of US investment-grade corporate bond issuance after about $9 billion this past week. In Europe, a majority of those surveyed expect at least €15 billion of sales.

The coming week will offer updates on inflation around the world, with US consumer-price index data on Wednesday, followed by Germany CPI on Thursday and figures for France and Spain on Friday.

A ruling on the restructuring plan of troubled German real estate firm Adler Group SA, via a scheme of arrangement, is due on Wednesday.

For an in-depth look at the data and events around the world that could impact market sentiment this week, see this on the Bloomberg terminal and choose a region.

Elsewhere:

Investors snapped up Europe’s first subordinated bond sale in almost a month after the market for such debt was effectively shut by Swiss regulators’ decision to wipe out $17 billion of Credit Suisse AG’s junior notes. Meanwhile, a global index linked to so-called contingent convertible bank bonds rebounded, reaching levels seen before the Credit Suisse bond writedown.

A 954 billion yuan ($139 billion) corner of China’s credit market has been showing that smaller banks aren’t without some challenges of their own. Capital bond issuance by city and rural commercial banks during the first three months of 2023 plunged 70% from a year earlier, data compiled by Bloomberg show.



A group of Canadian Pacific Railway Co. creditors are trying to have $2.4 billion of bonds repaid early — and at a premium — after they say the company missed a deadline tied to its acquisition of Kansas City Southern, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The efforts are being contested by the company, which says its requirements have been satisfied.

Sound Point Capital Management is buying Assured Guaranty’s collateralized loan obligation platform, forming a $47 billion credit investment firm that will be the fifth-largest CLO manager globally.

China Evergrande Group, the developer at the heart of the nation’s property crisis, said it signed restructuring support agreements with some dollar bondholders backing its proposed debt restructuring. Meanwhile, another Chinese builder, Shimao Group Holdings Ltd., is circulating draft restructuring offers to advisers of an ad-hoc bondholder group.