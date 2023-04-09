Home / India News / Latest Live: Israel strikes southern Syria in response to 6 rocket attacks

Latest Live: Israel strikes southern Syria in response to 6 rocket attacks

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest Live: Israel strikes southern Syria in response to 6 rocket attacks

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
Israel carried out artillery strikes in southern Syria, in response to six rockets that were launched from its Islamic neighbour, The Times of Israel reported

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve today and interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation efforts.

Key Event

8:59 AM Apr 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

8:57 AM Apr 23

Israel strikes southern Syria in response to 6 rocket attacks

8:34 AM Apr 23

Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval ships

8:22 AM Apr 23

Rocket explodes over Jordanian territories near border with Syria, no injuries reported

8:34 AM Apr 23

Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval ships

Taiwan on Saturday tracked 71 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval ships, reported Taiwan News.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said that it included 45 planes which either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) from the southwest.

Types of Chinese planes monitored by the MND included the J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter jets, the Xi'an Y-20 transport plane, the H-6K strategic bomber, and the KJ-500 early warning aircraft, Channel News Asia reported.

 

8:22 AM Apr 23

Rocket explodes over Jordanian territories near border with Syria, no injuries reported

The Jordanian armed forces said in a statement that a rocket exploded in the air over Jordanian territories near the border with Syria, and no injuries were reported.
 
Around 10:25 p.m. local time on Saturday, a rocket exploded in the air over Wadi Aqraba Valley in Irbid governorate, Xinhua news agency reported.
 

8:18 AM Apr 23

PM Modi to visit Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves today

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian ArmySyriaIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

