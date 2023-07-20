Home / World News / Abbott beats quarterly profit estimates on demand for medical devices

Abbott beats quarterly profit estimates on demand for medical devices

Abbott's diagnostic sales came in at $2.3 billion in the quarter, in line with analysts' average estimates.

Reuters
Abbott

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Abbott Laboratories on Thursday reported second-quarter profit above expectations, due to recovery in surgical procedure volumes and demand for its diabetes care devices.
 
Demand for medical devices is expected to rise this year, tracking a recovery in non-urgent surgical procedures across the U.S., as older adults in particular get more comfortable visiting hospitals and staffing shortages at those facilities ease.
 
Rival J&J's medical device segment also topped estimates earlier in the day, helped by a recovery in demand for medical procedures which were delayed during the pandemic.
 
Abbott clocked quarterly sales for its medical devices at $4.3 billion, with $1.3 billion coming from continuous-glucose-monitoring device Freestyle Libre, beating analysts' estimates of $4.10 billion.
 
Abbott's diagnostic sales came in at $2.3 billion in the quarter, in line with analysts' average estimates.
 
The company saw a further decline in COVID-19 test kits sales after U.S. government ended the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11.
 
The company cut its annual COVID-related sales forecast to $1.3 billion, from $1.5 billion previously.
 
However, the medical device maker retained its annual profit of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, indicating an increase in its outlook for its non-COVID businesses.
 
Excluding items, Abbott earned $1.08 per share in second quarter, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $1.05 per share.
 
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
 

Also Read

Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab

Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

Divi's Labs stock tanks 12% on big miss in Q3; near-term trend 'bearish'

China ready to discuss fixing stalled ties with US: Xi tells Kissinger

Russia's Wagner group launch joint training with Belarusian military

Japan keen to make investments worth 5 trillion yen in India: Scindia

Pop star Shakira in trouble as Spain's tax office initiates second probe

UK's high food inflation not driven by weak competition: Regulator

Topics :AbbottMedical devicesQ2 results

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story